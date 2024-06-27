NEET-UG Irregularities: CBI Arrests 2 From Bihar's Patna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made significant progress on Thursday by apprehending two individuals in Patna, Bihar, in connection with alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.
Identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh, the suspects were found operating in Patna and have become the first arrests in the NEET paper leak case.
According to a senior CBI official, Ashutosh provided premises for students while Manish transported candidates to a school to "prepare" them for the exam, with students being accommodated at Ashutosh's residence.
"These arrests mark a pivotal development in the ongoing investigation," the CBI officer stated. Both accused were presented before the court following their arrest.
The CBI's involvement comes after it assumed jurisdiction over the NEET (UG) paper leak case in Patna, along with a cheating incident in Godhra, Gujarat, and alleged impersonations in Rajasthan.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the NEET-UG exam, has faced criticism amid protests nationwide, demanding reforms or dissolution of the NTA due to perceived irregularities.
In response to these developments, President Droupadi Murmu reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a fair investigation into the paper leaks and imposing stringent penalties on those found guilty.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has initiated proceedings on petitions alleging inconsistencies in OMR sheet calculations used for the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti have sought a response from the NTA by July 8, amidst calls to recall the exam results and conduct fresh examinations.
Despite the controversy, the Supreme Court has declined to halt the counselling process for NEET-UG 2024. The NEET-UG exam, a gateway for admissions to medical and related courses across India, remains under scrutiny amidst ongoing legal and investigative proceedings.