Assam CID Summons Congress Chief Bhupen Borah For Questioning

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Monday directed state Congress chief Bhupen Borah to appear before them on March 2, 2024 for questioning.
The summon mentioned that failing to appear before the CID Police Station in Guwahati's Ulubari on the mentioned date will render him liable for arrest.
The order passed by the Inspector of Police, CID stated that the questioning will be regarding the damage to public property caused during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Assam leg.
"In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 41A of Cr.P.C, I, hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR/Case No.55/2024 dated 23/01/2024 U/S 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 IPC, R/W Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 registered at Police Station: Basistha, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before the undersigned/ me at 11:30 AM on 02/03/2024 at CID Police Station, Ulubari, Guwahati," the order mentioned.
Meanwhile, the order further gave a string of conditions that Bhupen Borah will have to follow. They are:
He will not commit any offence in future.
He will not tamper with the evidence in the case in any manner whatsoever.
He will not make any threat, inducement, or promise to any person acquainted with the fact of the case to dissuade him from disclosing, such facts to the court or to the Police Officer.
He will appear before the Court as and when required or directed.
He will join the investigation of the case as and when required and will cooperate in the investigation.
He will disclose all the facts truthfully without concealing any part relevant for the purpose of investigation to reach to the right conclusion of the case.
He will produce all relevant documents/materials required for the purpose of investigation.
He will render your full co-operation/assistance in apprehension of the accomplice.
He will not allow in any manner destruction of any evidence relevant for the purpose of investigation/trial of the case.
Any other conditions, which may be imposed by the Investigating Officer/SHO as per the facts of the case.
"Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this Notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41 A (3) of Cr.P.C.," added the order.