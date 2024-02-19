10 Congress Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Assam CID

Assam Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday issued a summon to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.
As per reports, the Congress MP from Wayanad has been asked to appear before the CID at their office in Guwahati's Ulubari on February 23 (Thursday).
Along with Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader and the party's general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of organisation KC Venugopal, and general secretary, AICC in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh Alwar have also been asked to appear before the CID.
In addition, Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas, and National Students Union of India (NSUI) in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar were also issued summons.
Furthermore, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and leader of opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia were also summoned to appear before the CID.
Moreover, Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and Ramen Sarma were also directed to appear before the CID in Guwahati.
According to the information received, the summons are regarding charges of vandalism during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Assam leg which began on January 18, this year.
All of the state and national Congress leaders have been asked to be present at 11:30 am on February 23 at the CID office in Guwahati.