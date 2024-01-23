Assam CM Accuses RaGa of Instigating Violence at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi arrived in Assam from Meghalaya with 3,000 people and 200 vehicles. We can assess the circumstances and determine what would have happened in Guwahati if he had visited the city today with 3,000 people and 200 automobiles. We have requested them not to enter the city several times over the last six days, but they have been permitted to continue their yatra via the National Highway. Despite the blockage, party leaders and members engaged in a confrontation with state police officers. Rahul was inciting the mob by standing near his vehicle. As a result, we will file a criminal case against him. The police will take appropriate measures based on their investigations and enquiries. We won't arrest him now, but after the Lok Sabha elections."