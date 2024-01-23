Assam CM Accuses RaGa of Instigating Violence at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh Alwar for instigating the mob violence against the state police personnel during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday.
He also confirmed that the state government will register a criminal case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for instigating violence in the city today.
Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi arrived in Assam from Meghalaya with 3,000 people and 200 vehicles. We can assess the circumstances and determine what would have happened in Guwahati if he had visited the city today with 3,000 people and 200 automobiles. We have requested them not to enter the city several times over the last six days, but they have been permitted to continue their yatra via the National Highway. Despite the blockage, party leaders and members engaged in a confrontation with state police officers. Rahul was inciting the mob by standing near his vehicle. As a result, we will file a criminal case against him. The police will take appropriate measures based on their investigations and enquiries. We won't arrest him now, but after the Lok Sabha elections."
On the tenth day of the yatra, Rahul and other Congress leaders entered Assam from Meghalaya at Khanapara; however, the scene became chaotic when the Congress strategically changed the route and attempted to enter the city, resulting in confrontations between the members of the party who then allegedly broke the barricade and got into a scuffle with state police.
Police resorted to lathi-charge in order to bring the situation under control.
Congress leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah, MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and a few Assam police men were injured during the scuffle.
It may be mentioned that the chief minister earlier threatened to file a complaint against the Congress and its leader if the city's law and order is disrupted by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, taking to the ‘X’ platform, the chief minister said, “Evidence is coming out of how Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to attack the Assam Police personnel. Our jawans are servants of the people, not of any royal family. Rest assured, the long hands of the law will undoubtedly reach you.”