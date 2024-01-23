Guwahati: Amid Chaos at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, APCC Chief Injured Again

Meanwhile, reacting to the chaotic incident that unfolded in Guwahati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the police saying, “I want to tell the police officers standing here that – We are aware that you did your duties in accordance with the instructions provided to you. It's not your fault; you simply followed the order, which we appreciate. But remember, Assam needs justice, not injustice. We are not here to fight with the Assam police. We love you, but we oppose your boss, who sits at the top and loots the state 24 hours a day. Assam's Chief Minister is the most corrupt politician in the state.”