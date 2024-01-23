Guwahati: Amid Chaos at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, APCC Chief Injured Again

A section of the Congress workers burst through the police cordon during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday, causing chaos in Guwahati city.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah sustained hand injuries during the confrontation with the state police personnel.
He was allegedly pulled and forced down the street, where he most likely sustained injuries to other parts of his body.
This is second time that the said leader has been over powered during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.
Earlier, the APCC chief sustained brutal injuries in a physical assault on him during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam’s Sonitpur district last Sunday.
APCC chief was reportedly attacked when Rahul Gandhi's vehicle passed Jamugurihat in Sonitpur during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
According to the Assam Congress, Borah was allegedly assaulted by a group of “paid goons” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In a social media post, the APCC terming the attack as "demonic" stated that Bhupen Borah it was one of the worst incidents in the political history of Assam.
Meanwhile, reacting to the chaotic incident that unfolded in Guwahati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the police saying, “I want to tell the police officers standing here that – We are aware that you did your duties in accordance with the instructions provided to you. It's not your fault; you simply followed the order, which we appreciate. But remember, Assam needs justice, not injustice. We are not here to fight with the Assam police. We love you, but we oppose your boss, who sits at the top and loots the state 24 hours a day. Assam's Chief Minister is the most corrupt politician in the state.”