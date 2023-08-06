Assam CM Announces Grand Plans Ahead Of I-Day

As preparations ahead of the Independence Day celebrations pick up pace, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday addressed a press conference announcing the adoption of a special agenda in the week leading up to August 15.
Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today, the Assam CM announced elaborate plans ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
CM Sarma said that on August 8, signboards and placards will be put up at every gaon panchayat in the state. He said, “Special signs will be installed in all gram panchayats on August 8. These signboards will carry the names of freedom fighters, martyred army jawans and martyred Assam Police personnel. This step will be in line with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned.”
“If the particular village does not have anyone who was killed on the line of duty or any freedom fighters, then the names of those who took part in the freedom struggle will be put up on the signboards,” added the Assam CM.
Meanwhile, between August 9 and August 15, there are several other things planned. CM Sarma urged the people of every village in the state to gather around the signboards and take Panchaprana Sankalp or the five fundamentals of Amrit Kaal, that is, the goal of developing India, elimination of any trace of the colonial mindset, honour and pride in our roots, development of unity, and a sense of duty among citizens.
He said, “A video of this will be captured and uploaded to the portal. Between August 9 and August 14, every gram panchayat will have to take measures to ensure the plantation of 75 saplings. 75 saplings will also be planted in areas coming under municipal corporations.”
He further elucidated on the plans saying, “On August 14, we will observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day across the state. Assam Police will take out a special parade on August 13.”
CM Sarma then urged the people of the state to hoist the national flag on Independence Day on August 15. He urged the people to observe ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.
Having said that, the Assam CM then informed about a grand scheme of events, announcing plans for the collection of soil from every village. The process is set to begin from August 23 and all the collected soil from every village will have to be deposited at the respective panchayat.
The soil collected from every village under the particular panchayat will be mixed there and on August 25, the soil will be taken to the respective block office. There the mixed soil will be filled in pots which will then be sent to Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati where a puja will be performed for all the pots filled with soil on August 26, informed CM Sarma.
He went on saying that the soil collection process will be facilitated by youths serving under National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS), or by those youths who took part in the world record attempt by the Assam government to make Bihu dance enter the Guinness Book of World Records.
A pot each from there will be kept by the state government, while the remaining will be sent to Delhi. The soil filled pots will reach New Delhi between August 27 and August 30. I park will be constructed on Kartavya Path in Delhi where the soil will be used, the Assam CM said.
In addition, the soil collected will also be used for construction of Kanaklata Barua University in Assam’s Gohpur. The soil kept by the state government will be used for this purpose.
With this event, the people of the state and the nation will see the end of the celebrations under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.