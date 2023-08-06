PM Modi Urges Citizens to Hoist Tricolor at Every House on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the citizens of India to hoist the tricolor at every house on the occasion of Independence Day, as a mark of respect and commitment to the nation.
He made this appeal while inaugurating the foundation laying ceremony of 508 railway stations across India under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on Sunday.
The Prime Minister also mentioned the upcoming Partition Horror Remembrance Day, which will be observed on August 14, to pay tribute to the millions of people who suffered and sacrificed their lives during the partition of India in 1947.
He said that this day reminds us of the responsibility of keeping our unity intact and honoring the contribution of those who gathered themselves after the shock and are contributing to the development of the country.
“Our Independence Day is the time to reiterate our commitment towards our Tricolor and the progress of our nation. Like last year, this time also, we have to hoist the tricolor at every house,” the PM said.