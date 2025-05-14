Assam CM Announces Key Infrastructure Projects for Sonapur, Targets Land Mafias

In a significant move aimed at public welfare and infrastructure development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Kachutali in Sonapur and conducted a detailed inspection of approximately 1,000 bighas of land, including areas recently cleared of encroachment.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the land proposed for the construction of an Assam Police battalion camp and took stock of the area’s potential for future development. Addressing the media, CM Sarma announced that the government is planning to utilize the recovered land for building key public institutions such as a medical college and a university, which would serve the local population in the years to come.

He assured that the construction of an Assam Police battalion camp would commence within the next six months, with an ambitious target of completing it within three months. “The state government is committed to developing this area in a planned manner, ensuring that the benefits reach the common people,” said the Chief Minister.

Issuing a strong warning to those involved in illegal land dealings, Dr. Sarma said that land brokers exploiting the system would face strict legal action. “Land brokers will be dealt with under the National Security Act. We are determined to root out this menace,” he stated firmly.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to rehabilitating landless indigenous people. “If someone is a genuine landless Indian citizen, they will be provided land through legal and official channels,” he assured.

Dr. Sarma emphasized that the government’s efforts are focused on protecting public land and utilizing it for the greater good. His visit also included discussions with officials on future development plans and ensuring that no encroachments take place again.

It may be mentioned that the visit to Sonapur highlights the state government’s dual approach of taking tough action against illegal land activities while promoting long-term infrastructural development to benefit the region's residents.

