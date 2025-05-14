CWC Raps Govt for Lack of Transparency in Retaliatory Action Against Pakistan

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), in a resolution adopted today, expressed profound grief over the loss of soldiers, officers, and civilians in the recent terrorist attacks in Poonch and Pahalgam. The party extended its condolences to the bereaved families and reiterated full support for the Indian armed forces, lauding their unwavering commitment to national sovereignty and integrity.

However, the CWC raised serious concerns over what it described as a “deep intelligence failure” in the Pahalgam attack. Despite known threats and heightened tensions in the region, terrorists managed to launch a deadly assault, leading to significant casualties. The committee criticised the lack of accountability and urged the government to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators without delay.

The resolution further questioned the government’s silence on the abrupt end of India’s retaliatory action against Pakistan. The CWC said the absence of transparency and communication had caused confusion and speculation across the nation. It also took strong exception to U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that he had brokered a ceasefire using trade threats, a statement left unchallenged by the Modi government. The Congress condemned what it called an “unprecedented hyphenation of India with Pakistan,” warning that the lack of a firm rebuttal risked undermining India’s longstanding diplomatic position that Kashmir is a bilateral matter.

The Congress also condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made by a senior BJP minister against a woman Army officer, calling it disgraceful and demanding his immediate resignation. The CWC urged the government to take strict legal action in this regard, stressing that such statements tarnish the dignity of the armed forces and violate the principle of gender respect in the military.

Highlighting the need for national unity, the CWC reiterated demands made earlier by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the convening of a special session of Parliament. The party criticised the Prime Minister’s decision to meet only NDA Chief Ministers on April 25, calling it a “blatant attempt to politicise the operation.” It questioned why, despite the gravity of the situation, the Prime Minister had not attended a single all-party meeting.

The Congress emphasised that transparency, unity, and democratic dialogue are essential for effective governance during times of crisis, and declared that the nation “deserves answers, not evasion.”

