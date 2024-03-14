Assam CM Announces Multi-Pronged Strategy to Boost Economy and Employment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several significant decisions to uplift the state's economy and enhance employment opportunities.
In a press conference held at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday, CM Sarma approved a four percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, effective January 1, in line with the Central Government.
The other key announcements that were made today are:
* Govt of Assam will implement a new policy for recruitment of grade-IV staffs in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.
* Unemployed youths will be recruited on merit basis from the villages where the schools are located, in the case of HS schools from the panchayat.
* State to provide slab wise Subsidy under PM Surya Ghar Yojana to encourage adoption of the scheme
* 30% concession on capital investment for the North East Industrial Policy as announced by PM
* In Assam, Nationalized banks disbursed loans of Rs. 20,000 crore to SMEs in three phases last year. A credit guarantee fund is formed for this purpose
*Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyaan will start from tomorrow
* The State Government is taking steps to implement Assam Electronics Industrial Incentive Policy and Assam Green Power Industrial Incentive Policy for New Industry
* Tomorrow onwards, the works of four sub-districts under Kamrup (M) district will start. The remaining sub-districts of Assam begin from July.
These decisions underscore the government's proactive stance towards economic rejuvenation and employment generation, marking a pivotal moment in Assam's developmental trajectory.