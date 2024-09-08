CM Sarma Assures Rehabilitation and Compensation to Evicted Silsako Residents

Guwahati News

CM Sarma announced this during a meeting with the evicted people of Silsako at the Janata Bhawan on Sunday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured rehabilitation and compensation to the evicted families of Guwahati's Silsako.

It may be mentioned that, the government had displaced 1,200 families from Silsako two and half years ago.

The meeting followed prolonged protests by the displaced families, who had been demanding compensation and resettlement for an extended period.

Last month, the protestors, carrying placards in their hands, raised slogans outside the Assam Legislative Assembly accusing the state government of neglecting indigenous Assamese people while allegedly providing settlements to illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

