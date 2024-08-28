Woman Protestor Slapped by Police as Evicted Silsako Residents Stage Protest

A heated altercation broke out between the police and the protesters, leading to a chaotic scene. Amid the scuffle, a woman police officer was seen slapping one of the female protesters, triggering further outrage among the crowd.

It may be mentioned that, the evicted families from Silsako have been demanding their rehabilitation. They claim that while the government is taking steps to resettle outsiders, it has failed to address the plight of indigenous Assamese families who have been left homeless due to the eviction drive.