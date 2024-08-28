Woman Protestor Slapped by Police as Evicted Silsako Residents Stage Protest

Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the Assam Legislative Assembly building on Wednesday as evicted people of Guwahati's Silsako staged vehement protests seeking compensation and demanding immediate rehabilitation.
The protestors, carrying placards in their hands, raised slogans accusing the state government of neglecting indigenous Assamese people while allegedly providing settlements to illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
A heated altercation broke out between the police and the protesters, leading to a chaotic scene. Amid the scuffle, a woman police officer was seen slapping one of the female protesters, triggering further outrage among the crowd.
It may be mentioned that, the evicted families from Silsako have been demanding their rehabilitation. They claim that while the government is taking steps to resettle outsiders, it has failed to address the plight of indigenous Assamese families who have been left homeless due to the eviction drive.
Shouting slogans such as “Is Ajmal more important than indegenuos people of Assam?", they vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met.
"We have been protesting to get back our lands for over two years. The Assam Government always divert the issue when we want to sit for deliberations. We need our land by any means. Our protests will be ongoing till our demand is fulfilled," said one of the female protester.
Another protester said, "We want our lands back and we also want compensation. We are the indigenous people of Assam. Why will we leave the state. This government demolished our homes with the promise of making the city flood-free. Is the city flood-free now?"
Police personnel, including women officers, were deployed in large numbers to control the situation. During the clash, some of the protestors were forcibly dragged away by the police, sparking further anger and resentment among the crowd. Despite attempts by the authorities to disperse the group, the protesters remained defiant and refused to leave the Assembly premises.