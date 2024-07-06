Assam CM Assures Support in Search for Missing Guwahati Boy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took stock of the search operations which are underway to trace the missing minor boy named Avinash Sarkar, the son of Harlal Sarkar who was swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam.
CM Sarma met the family members of the missing minor boy and expressed his deep concern over the miserable incident.
Speaking to the parents of Avilash Sarkar, CM Sarma said, “Extensive search operations have been underway since yesterday to find your child. Search operations will continue till tomorrow. But if your son is not found even tomorrow, it would mean that 72 hours have passed. And after that, the possibility of finding him alive would sadly diminish to a great extent.”
“If you both stay like this till your son is traced, it will affect your health. Not only this, don’t forget that you have another son whom you have to look after. You both have to control your emotions and stay strong for the little one who is at home. So I want you to back home today and take rest. Come back again tomorrow morning when the search operations begin,” CM Sarma added.
The Chief Minister also stated that he would pray for the safe return of the eight-year-old child. He further told the boy's parents that he would visit their home on Sunday or Monday.
Notably, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Special DGP of the Assam Police Harmeet Singh, Kamrup Metro District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, and Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah also accompanied the Chief Minister.