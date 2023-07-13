Assam CM Blames ‘Miya’ Vegetable Sellers for Hike in Vegetable Prices in Guwahati

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the prices of vegetables are seeing steep rise in Guwahati city because most of the sellers are from the ‘Miya’ community.
This came after All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and MP Badruddin Ajmal said that Assam is incomplete without the ‘Miya’ community.
CM Sarma said that by delivering such remarks Ajmal has factually insulted the Assamese community. We cannot deny the fact that people from the Miya community works harder than the Assamese community.
He further highlighted how the city of Guwahati experienced a noticeable emptiness with no buses or bustling markets during Eid, as a majority of the bus drivers are from the Miya community.
It means every other bus driver or vegetable seller is from the Miya community in the city, he said
The Chief Minister further asked the youth of Assam to come forward and actively participate in the workforce, assuring that he personally would vacate the market beneath the flyover, allowing Assamese boys to take up the opportunity for employment.