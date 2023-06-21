Here’s What AIUDF Chief Ajmal Has to Say About Delimitation Process

Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), on Wednesday has reacted to the draft proposal of delimitation process in Assam alleging the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the proposal under the influence of the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP party.
Speaking to the reporters, Ajmal said, “A few days ago we saw that the chief minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had meeting that was going on for long hours. We suspect that the ECI has released the draft proposal for the delimitation process in Assam under the influence of the BJP party.”
Stating that after the delimitation exercise, several AIUDF MLAs will lose their seats while the seats of congress will increase by 10 to 12, Ajmal said, “Congress often commented that AIUDF is the B-team of BJP but the draft has proved that they are B-team of the party. Congress-BJP has unitedly formed the draft in their favour.”
Ajmal said he will meet the ECI shortly and discuss about the matter.