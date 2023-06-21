Here’s What AIUDF Chief Ajmal Has to Say About Delimitation Process

Stating that after the delimitation exercise, several AIUDF MLAs will lose their seats while the seats of congress will increase by 10 to 12, Ajmal said, “Congress often commented that AIUDF is the B-team of BJP but the draft has proved that they are B-team of the party. Congress-BJP has unitedly formed the draft in their favour.”

Ajmal said he will meet the ECI shortly and discuss about the matter.