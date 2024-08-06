Assam CM Calls for Action After Record Rainfall and Flash Floods in Ri-Bhoi and Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for urgent measures and coordination following record rainfall in Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya, and heavy downpours in Guwahati that triggered flash floods in parts of the Assam state capital on Monday.
Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya experienced unprecedented rainfall of nearly 100 mm yesterday, while Guwahati recorded 60 mm of rain within just 90 minutes. This brief but intense rainfall accounted for nearly 25% of the city’s total monsoon season precipitation, resulting in extraordinary flash floods across various parts of Guwahati.
In response to the situation, Chief Minister Sarma chaired a meeting today with all relevant stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive solution. The plan will include the implementation of early warning systems and quick response mechanisms to better manage future flood risks. Sarma also emphasized the need for real-time coordination with the Meghalaya Government to enhance preparedness and response efforts.
"We are committed to finding a sustainable solution to the flood issues that affect our region. I have directed all departments to work together to develop an effective strategy, and we will be in constant touch with the Meghalaya Government to establish a real-time coordination protocol," said Chief Minister Sarma in a tweet on his 'X' handle.
Earlier today, Assam Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal addressed the issue of severe flooding in Guwahati that occurred on August 5, attributing the water influx primarily to Meghalaya.
The floodwater affecting Guwahati is not from the city itself but from Meghalaya, pointed the Assam Cabinet Minister.
Ashok Singhal said, "This is not Guwahati's water, it is Meghalaya's water. The water from Guwahati is typically black, while the water from Meghalaya has a red hue."