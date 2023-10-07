Assam CM Calls for Media Cooperation amid Guwahati Flooding Crisis

As the city of Guwahati is currently reeling under artificial floods, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called for cooperation from the media personnel amid the flooding crisis in the city.
CM Sarma said, “If the journalists promise to not report, then we will carry out the eviction drives. They have the clues to solve the problem of flash floods in Guwahati. If the reporters stop writing on both sides and hand over the key to us, we will solve the artificial flood problem in the city.”
He further emphasized how it is not easy to solve the water logging issue in Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar. He said, “Prevention of flash floods in Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar is not such an easy task, however, we have bought pumps and started the water receding works.”
“People are building houses by encroaching the wetlands and in addition, we are unable to construct drains because of the hills, railway lines in many places,” he said.
“Furthermore, people have encroached upon the drain from Apsara to Nandan Hotel via Barsala but now if we begin the eviction drives, the reporters will say that the houses of the indigenous people have been demolished,” CM Sarma asserted.