Flood-Free Guwahati to Remain A Dream ‘Too Good To Be True'

The people living near the national highway in Jalukbari area rarely used to face water logging issues, however, recently, huge drains were constructed on the bypass near the national highway assuring the people living nearby to not face water logging issues in the future. But guess what? After the construction of the huge drains, people have started to face water logging issues on the bypass making them think if the drains are constructed to lessen their woe in the future or cause even more problems at present. If one notices the drains carefully, you could see there are not enough holes in the drains to let the water in. With this, how can the area not face any water logging problem?