Assam CM Chairs Important Meeting with DCs, SPs in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Wednesday.

In the meeting, deliberations were made on effective governance, law and order and implementation of various welfare schemes.

Mission Basundhara 2.0 and Mission Bhumiputra were discussed in the high-level meeting today.

Speaking to media persons after the meet, CM Sarma said, “Work related to the acceleration of Mission Basundhara 2.0 will start from mid-November. This decision has been taken in regard to the Deori Autonomous Council elections. The work was slated to begin on November 6.”

“100 percent work of Mission Bhumiputra has been accomplished in Majuli. In other districts of Assam, 70 to 80 percent work has been completed,” the chief minister further said.

Apart from these discussions, special focus was also laid on the series of events planned for the 400th birth year celebrations of Lachit Barphukan.