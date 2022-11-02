Liquor Sales In Assam To Rise Soon: Parimal Suklabaidya

The sale of liquor in Assam will soon rise amid discussions over distribution of new liquor licenses, cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed on Wednesday.

Addressing the media today, Suklabaidya said that this measure is being taken with the view to stop the smuggling and consumption of illegal liquor from Arunachal Pradesh.

The cabinet minister for fishery, excise, environment and forest called for people to consume good quality liquor instead of the local ‘Sulai’ which sometimes end in hazards.

He said, “Only 20 advertisements for liquor licenses have come out during the tenure of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Of the 20, we have already provided licenses for 10 liquor establishments.”

“Revenue collected from liquor sales in the state was Rs 3,000 crore in the last fiscal,” added Parimal Suklabaidya.