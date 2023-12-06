Assam CM Checks "Record Room" for Land-Related Documents of DC Office

In view of the forgeries relate to land sale deed, land mutation and related activities that were recently unearthed in the Office of the Dispur Revenue Circle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the Office of the District Commissioner for Kamrup Metropolitan district and inspected the "Record Room for Land Related Documents" there.
This apart, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting that was attended by Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah, the new District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, the outgoing DC Pallav Gopal Jha and other senior officials of the Office of the District Commissioner.
Addressing the officials present, Chief Minister Sarma instructed the DC and the Circle Officers of the revenue circles to ensure all land related scams being clandestinely practised by some unscrupulous elements in their respective offices and brokers are brought to end with immediate effect.
The Chief Minister warned of stern actions against the concerned officials for failing to comply with his instructions.
Chief Minister Sarma said land sharks and land brokers forcefully grabbing land from genuine owners by conniving with certain unscrupulous government officials is a blot on the government and all measures necessary to break this nexus shall be taken by authority.
During his visit, Chief Minister Sarma also interacted with members of the general public who were visiting the DC's office and enquired about the reasons for their visits.
Further, CM Sarma asked the District Commissioner to see that application's for various approvals, certificates, etc. by members of the public are disposed off at the earliest so that the latter don't have to unnecessarily make rounds of the former's office.