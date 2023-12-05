Guwahati Land Scam: Junior Assistant of Panikhaiti Revenue Circle Nabbed

The Cyber cell of the Assam Police on Tuesday arrested one woman in connection to inaccuracies in land acquisition in Guwahati, reports said on Tuesday.
The arrested woman has been identified as Juri Sharma, sources said.
She was employed as a junior assistant at the Office of the Panikhaiti Revenue Circle in the Kamrup Metro district.
With this, the number of people who have been arrested in connection to the land scam has reportedly increased to 14.
The Crime Branch has been conducting extensive operations to nab people involved in a massive land scam in Guwahati. In this regard, government employees, land brokers and land mafia kingpin have been nabbed so far.
On November 29, Nitul Das, the assistant sub-registrar working at the office of the deputy commissioner who was arrested in connection to inaccuracies in land registration in Guwahati was sent to 10-day police custody.
Further, reports said that five government employees who were arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with the processing of forged documents in the land scam at the Dispur Revenue Circle in Guwahati have been remanded to seven-day police custody.