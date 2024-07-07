Parents Confirm Identity of Avinash Sarkar's Body at GMCH in Guwahati

The parents of Avinash Sarkar have confirmed the identity of their son’s body at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) this morning. Avinash was swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Bamunimaidam last Friday.
Earlier today, rescue teams recovered the body of a minor in Guwahati’s Rajgarh locality, suspected to be Avinash. The body was transported to GMCH for identification, where Avinash’s parents later confirmed it was their son.
Rescue teams had launched an intensive search operation early this morning to find the missing child.
On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Sarkar family to express his concern and monitor the ongoing search efforts. CM Sarma reassured the family, stating, “Extensive search operations have been underway since Friday to find your child. Search operations will continue till Sunday. But if your son is not found even tomorrow, it would mean that 72 hours have passed. And after that, the possibility of finding him alive would sadly diminish to a great extent.”
The Chief Minister’s visit aimed to provide support and ensure the family that all efforts were being made to locate their missing child.