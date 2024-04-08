Assam CM Criticizes Congress Leader's Legal Representation for IIT-G Student Linked to ISIS

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has strongly criticized the decision of Assam Congress leader and Karimganj seat candidate, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, to act as the legal representative for Tauseef Ali Farooqui, an IIT Guwahati student arrested on suspicions of ISIS affiliation.
Sarma alleged that Chowdhury's move is a mere ploy to garner votes, emphasizing the government's zero-tolerance policy towards individuals involved in unlawful activities.
"While Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury's decision may be aimed at gaining more votes, everyone should remember that we are currently leading the Assam Government; we don't spare any lawbreaker," Sarma stated firmly.
Furthermore, CM Sarma warned against exceeding legal boundaries in discussions surrounding the case, asserting that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the law.
"We are closely monitoring the investigation into Tauseef Ali Farooqui's case," CM Sarma added, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
The Chief Minister's remarks come amidst a flurry of controversy sparked by Chowdhury's decision to represent Farooqui, whose parents reached out to him seeking legal assistance.