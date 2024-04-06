Assam STF Grills Maulvi In IIT Guwahati Student ISIS Links Case

In a targeted operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Saturday initiated an operation in Amingaon in North Guwahati related to the arrest of an IIT Guwahati student trying to join ISIS.
Identified as Tauseef Ali Farooqui from Delhi, the IIT Guwahati student was nabbed while traveling to join the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS on March 23.
The STF operation today was aimed at investigating potential links between local residents and ISIS. The focus of the probe was on the involvement of a Maulvi at a nearby mosque in the matter.
The STF's activities extended to Moriyapatty Jamma Masjid in Amingaon, where thorough searches and inquiries were conducted. This operation comes in the wake of the apprehension of Farooqui by the STF on suspicion of ties to extremist groups.
As a part of their investigation, the STF questioned the cleric identified as Gulzar Hussain, a resident of Assam's Mukalmua.
Facing allegations of connections to ISIS, Tauseef Ali Farooqui was placed into the custody of the Special Task Force (STF) Assam for an additional five days on April 3.
Farooqui has been charged under section 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a stringent law designed to combat unlawful and terrorist activities.
During his appearance in the session’s court, Farooqui's parents were also present in the courtroom. After the five-day custody, Farooqui is expected to be brought before the court once again.