Assam CM Disburses First Stipend Instalment Under ‘Nijut Moina’ Scheme

In a significant step toward promoting women's education and eradicating child marriage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday handed over the first instalment of monthly stipends to girl students from Class 11 to post-graduation under the newly launched ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme.
The scheme was introduced in August 2024, and aims to eradicate child marriage in Assam by 2026.
At a programme held in Guwahati, CM Sarma personally distributed the first set of stipends to the students, while similar disbursement functions were conducted across the state.
This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to encourage girls to pursue higher education by providing financial assistance.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarma outlined the dual objectives of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme: promoting education for girls and preventing child marriages.
"Today, Assam has taken a big step forward. Under this scheme, all girls studying in higher secondary will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while degree students will receive Rs 1,250, and post-graduate students will get Rs 2,500," said Sarma.
He highlighted that the scheme builds on the government’s existing programmes aimed at promoting women's education, such as free admission and various incentives, but goes further by directly addressing the financial challenges many families face in sending their daughters to school regularly.
Sarma noted, "The rules are simple: girls must attend classes regularly, maintain good academic performance, and demonstrate discipline."
In a move to ensure fairness, Sarma added that the scheme will not apply to the daughters of ministers, MLAs, or MPs, and stipulated that no marriages will be permitted for beneficiaries until they have completed their post-graduate studies. The programme, he believes, will be a "game changer" in Assam's fight against child marriage.
Sarma pointed to overwhelming evidence from previous government initiatives that have already led to improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates.
“Studies have demonstrated how Assam's crackdown on child marriage has significantly reduced maternal and infant mortality. With 'Nijut Moina,' this social evil will get a final nail in the coffin,” he stated.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister reiterated the transformative potential of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme, saying,
“I believe this initiative will be a game changer to fight child marriage. #NijutMoina is unique as it incentivizes positive social outcomes, funds higher education, reduces family expenses, and bars child marriage by encouraging girls to remain in college.”
With the launch of 'Nijut Moina,' the Assam government hopes to tackle child marriage at its root by keeping girls in the education system longer, thereby reducing the social and financial pressures that often lead to early marriages.
This initiative marks another significant milestone in Assam’s journey towards creating a safer and more equitable environment for young women.