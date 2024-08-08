Assam Govt Launches 'Nijut Moina' Scheme to Combat Child Marriage

In a bid to empower and improve educational facilities to female students and combat child marriage, the Assam Government on Thursday launched the “Chief Minister's Nijut Moina Scheme”.
Under this scheme, girl students will receive a monthly financial assistance from Higher Secondary to Post Graduation level in government and government-aided colleges.
Girl students enrolled in higher secondary education will receive Rs. 10,000 per month. Those pursuing a three-year or four-year degree graduation course will receive Rs. 12,500 per month. Additionally, girls enrolled in Post-Graduation or B.Ed. degree programs will receive Rs. 25,000 per month.
This scheme will encourage students to pursue their higher education and will complement the already ongoing ‘Free Admission’ scheme.
According to the state government, the initiative aims to boost the enrollment of girls in schools, colleges, and universities, with an anticipated increase of approximately 2,00,000 additional female students this year.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized his commitment to eradicating child marriages in the state. He noted that the National Family Health Survey 2019-21 revealed that 31.8% of women aged 20-24 were mothers, indicating that many had married before reaching the legal marriage age of 18.