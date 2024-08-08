Assam Govt Launches 'Nijut Moina' Scheme to Combat Child Marriage

Under this scheme, girl students will receive a monthly financial assistance from Higher Secondary to Post Graduation level in government and government-aided colleges.

Girl students enrolled in higher secondary education will receive Rs. 10,000 per month. Those pursuing a three-year or four-year degree graduation course will receive Rs. 12,500 per month. Additionally, girls enrolled in Post-Graduation or B.Ed. degree programs will receive Rs. 25,000 per month.