Assam CM Distributes 385 Appointment Letters in Major Recruitment Drive

In a significant recruitment ceremony held at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) auditorium, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 385 candidates in the presence of dignitaries.
This distribution included 183 letters from the Directorate of Vocational Education, 81 from the Directorate of Higher Education, 20 lecturer positions in the State Education Research and Training Council, and 101 letters from the Health and Family Welfare Department.
During the event, Chief Minister Sarma proudly announced that the Assam government had surpassed its target of 1 lakh appointments, with a total of 1,25,030 individuals recruited so far.
"We have surpassed our goal of 1 lakh appointments; till now, we have provided appointments to 1,25,030 individuals," he stated.
The Chief Minister also acknowledged the previous challenges in engineering recruitments, mentioning ongoing efforts to appoint 136 engineering lecturers. He added that 35,000 positions are currently in the recruitment process.
"There were previous obstacles in engineering recruitments, but now we are working to appoint 136 lecturers in engineering, and 35,000 positions are open for recruitment," Sarma emphasized.
Reflecting on the progress in the education sector, Sarma revealed that 2,084 lecturers had been appointed in the last three years, easing the frustrations of the educated youth in Assam.
"Previously, such large-scale recruitment was not possible. In the last three years, 2,084 lecturers have been successfully appointed, which has alleviated the frustrations of the state's educated youth," he remarked.
The Chief Minister assured that the recruitment process had been conducted with complete transparency and highlighted the ongoing efforts in recruiting for university positions.
"Till now, every recruitment has been transparent, and recruitment efforts are ongoing in universities as well," Sarma added.
Additionally, the Chief Minister announced the recruitment of 101 candidates in the Ayurvedic sector and unveiled plans to establish an Ayurvedic college in Dudhnoi.
"We have recruited 101 candidates from the Ayurvedic sector, and we are also planning to establish an Ayurvedic college in Dudhnoi," he stressed.
This recruitment drive not only signifies a crucial moment in Assam’s employment landscape but also underscores the government's commitment to strengthening education and health sectors in the state.