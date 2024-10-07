Assam Govt to Distribute 10 Lakh Soil Health Cards to Farmers

In a significant initiative aimed at boosting agriculture in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the distribution of Soil Health Cards (SHC) to over four lakh farmers on Monday.
The official event marked the beginning of a larger government effort, with plans to distribute around 10 lakh SHCs, of which four lakh are already prepared for distribution.
Speaking at the function, Sarma emphasized the vital role of farmers in achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Assam, stating, "Our Krishak bandhus are the anchors in our mission." He dedicated several initiatives to support farmers during the event.
The Chief Minister also announced an increase in the number of laboratories for soil quality testing, raising the total from five to 26 across the state. This enhancement aims to provide farmers with better resources and knowledge regarding soil health, enabling them to make informed decisions about crop production.
In addition to the SHC distribution, Sarma presented agricultural machinery to farmers and inaugurated several agriculture knowledge centres.
He highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing agricultural infrastructure by stating, "We are in the process of establishing 816 village agriculture equipment banks," a significant increase from the previous 80 such banks in the state.
Furthermore, the government is launching 96 new agriculture knowledge centres and 93 agriculture development offices to further support and educate farmers in their agricultural endeavors.
These initiatives reflect the Assam government's dedication to empowering farmers and improving agricultural practices, ultimately contributing to the economic development of the region.