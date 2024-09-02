Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 23,956 Contractual Teachers

In a momentous event held at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, thousands of contractual teachers gathered with anticipation and hope as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed 23,956 permanent appointment letters. This ceremony marked a significant step towards fulfilling a long-standing demand for job regularisation among teachers.
The gathering, filled with excitement, witnessed the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to both contractual and state pool teachers of upper and lower primary schools under Samagra Shiksha, Assam. The occasion was celebrated as a red-letter day for Assam’s education system.
Addressing the crowd, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the achievement: “When we (BJP) came to power in 2021, we pledged to provide one lakh government jobs. Today, we have surpassed that promise. With the distribution of these 23,956 appointment letters, Assam has created 1,24,345 government jobs in the past four years, setting a new record. No previous government in Assam has achieved this.”
Sarma also announced plans to create an additional 50,000 jobs by May 2025, further boosting employment opportunities in the state. He reassured the newly appointed teachers that their salaries would increase by 4% annually, ensuring better financial security.
Reflecting on the achievement, Sarma noted, “This day is also memorable as we have exceeded our recruitment target of 100,000 jobs. With today’s appointments, we have achieved a milestone that no government has reached since independence.”
The Chief Minister expressed his personal connection to the event, recalling his efforts as Education Minister in 2012 to recruit teachers contractually. He emphasized the commitment to maintaining transparency and avoiding corruption in the recruitment process.
“This milestone is not just a promise fulfilled but a testament to our dedication to the youth of Assam. By May 2025, we aim to create an additional 50,000 jobs, bringing the total to 2 lakh,” Sarma concluded, celebrating the state's progress and reaffirming his commitment to job creation and public service.