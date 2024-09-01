Assam Govt to Regularize Around 24,000 Contractual Teachers
The Assam Government has decided to regularize the jobs of around 24,000 contractual teachers who had been working in primary schools in the state.
In a Facebook live on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government will regularise the contractual teachers to further strengthen the education ecosystem of the state. The ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to the selected teachers will be held at Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati.
CM Sarma said, "September 2 is an important day for Assam as our government will mark another achievement. When I was the state education minister, we had given recruitments to many teachers under the Sarba Shiksha Abhiyaan. Around 35,000 teachers are still working under the Sarba Shiksha Abhiyaan. Many people had questioned us several times that the jobs of these teachers would lose their jobs. This kind of controversies had been plaguing our social lives since 2011-2012. "
“On September 2, around 24,000 teachers whom we consider eligible will be brought under the coverage of the government. This means that they will now become government teachers. There will be provisions of NPS and if there is an untimely demise of any teacher, the family members of the deceased teacher will get a complete salary and a pension will also be provided," he added.
He further invited all the selected teachers to the Khanapara field in Guwahati on the said date where the state government will distribute all appointment letters.
It may be mentioned that, the contractual teachers had earlier protested against this special recruitment initiative. They demanded full pay protection while joining regular positions. However, the state government was insistent on giving them fresh appointment letters that would amount to a reduced salary every month.