Assam CM Distributes Bicycles, Scooties to Meritorious Students

In a significant step toward welfare and empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarmaon Wednesday unveiled the ambitious "12 Days of Development" initiative. The program aims to directly benefit 12 lakh people across the state over 12 days, focusing on students, women, and flood-affected families.

Advertisment

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his commitment to transforming lives through impactful measures. “This initiative is a testament to Assam’s relentless efforts toward progress and upliftment,” he remarked.

Empowering Students

During a distribution ceremony at Sarusajai Stadium, the Chief Minister handed out awards and incentives under several key schemes. Under the Anundoram Borooah Merit Scholarship, cash prizes were awarded to 26,969 students who achieved 75% or higher in the HSLC exams.

To promote education and ease transportation challenges, 3,23,640 bicycles were distributed to Class IX students as part of the Chief Minister's Special Scheme. Further, 48,673 scooties were given to girl students who passed the higher secondary exams with a first division and boys who secured 75% or above. This distribution was part of the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, included within the Pragyan Bharti Scheme.

Highlighting the state’s unique education ecosystem, Sarma said, “Assam stands unparalleled in its commitment to nurturing future generations. Admission fee waivers and these initiatives are creating a robust support system for students.”

Supporting Flood Victims

The initiative also extended much-needed relief to flood-affected families. Financial assistance was provided to help them recover from their losses. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring swift and adequate compensation for all affected individuals.

Loan Waiver for Women

In another impactful move, Sarma reaffirmed his promise to waive loans of up to Rs 50,000 taken by mothers from financial institutions. He announced that NOC and clearance certificates are being issued to these women, helping them repay their debts.

The Chief Minister also emphasized upcoming reforms aimed at college students, including a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 and waiving examination fees. “These measures aim to ease financial burdens and create a brighter future for the youth of Assam,” he stated.

The "12 Days of Development" initiative showcases Assam’s commitment to inclusive growth, with a focus on addressing critical needs and empowering its citizens.