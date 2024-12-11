CM Sarma Pays Tribute to Assam Agitation Martyrs on Swahid Divas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the observance of Swahid Divas, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Jamurihat in Sonitpur district, to pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation.

Advertisment

Paying tributes, the Chief Minister said, "Swahid Divas is a solemn occasion to remember the stellar contributions of the martyrs who protected the honour of Assam. We must not forget the dark days of history when over 800 innocent and patriotic people from Assam were killed trying to preserve the honour of their beloved state."

He further stressed the government’s commitment to preserving the identity and development of Assam. "The state government is working tirelessly to ensure the preservation of the people’s identity and their development. We are also working towards delimitation to restrict the impact of infiltrators. Moreover, the state government has cleared 10,000 hectares of land from encroachment," he said.

Remembering the first martyr of the Assam Agitation, Khargeswar Talukdar, Sarma stated, "The supreme sacrifice of Khargeswar Talukdar created a pall of gloom across the state and the country. Inspired by him, more than 800 others laid down their lives for the state’s cause."

He added that the Assam Agitation was a resolute movement to protect the state and its people from illegal migration. "Even after decades, the uncertainty shrouding Assam is yet to be over. The state still faces threats of demographic change. Indigenous Assamese people are losing their rights over land every day. In view of this, the state government is working to safeguard land rights for the people of the state. Despite criticism, the government successfully evicted illegal settlers from Gorukhuti. Over the last three years, the government has worked relentlessly to secure the land rights of indigenous people, including clearing encroachments in Kaziranga," the Chief Minister said.

He also spoke about initiatives to protect Assam’s culture. "The imposing 125-foot statue of Vir Lachit Borphukan at Holongapar in Jorhat and translating books on Lachit Borphukan into different languages testify to the government’s commitment. Efforts such as nominating the Charideo Moidam for UNESCO World Heritage status, granting classical language status to Assamese, and setting up Kanaklata University in Gohpur reflect our dedication to preserving Assam’s rich heritage," Sarma said.

As a tribute to the Assam Agitation martyrs, Sarma announced the near completion of a memorial in Guwahati with a financial outlay of ₹100 crore. "This will stand as a mark of respect for those who sacrificed their lives for the state," he said.

He also highlighted the role of the delimitation exercise in protecting indigenous rights. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the delimitation of Assam’s 126 constituencies has secured at least 105 constituencies for indigenous people," he added.