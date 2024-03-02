Assam CM Distributes Financial Grant to Former ULFA Cadres, Their Kin

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially distributed rehabilitation grants to former cadres and family members of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) at a program organized in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on Saturday.
CM Sarma provided financial assistance to surrendered ULFA cadres, families of injured and tortured in counter-terrorism operations and relatives of missing members.
A total of 936 individuals have been provided financial assistance for their rehabilitation. Various vocational training schemes have been undertaken for each member under the skill development program to make proper use of one-time assistance so that they can become self-reliant.
As per reports, CM Sarma distributed fixed deposit certificates amounting to Rs 4 lakhs each to 852 cadres under the Surrender Cum Rehabilitation Scheme of the Government of India.
Moreover, Rs 3 lakhs were disbursed to 45 cadres who were injured in the counter-insurgency operations. A special package of Rs 3 lakhs was also additionally allotted.
Apart from this, Rs 5 lakhs each has been provided to eight individuals who had been oppressed, and Rs. 10 lakhs each to the next of kin of 31 missing ULFA cadres.
A tripartite peace agreement among the Centre, Assam Government and the ULFA pro-talk faction was signed in December 2023.