ULFA (Pro Talks) Disbands, Forms New Socio-Cultural Platform in Assam

Informing about the development, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to ‘X’ handle saying, “The ULFA (pro-talk) leadership met me to communicate this decision in person. As they turn over a new leaf, I can’t help but imagine the momentousness of this occasion. An entire generation in our State grew up thinking such a transition was impossible. Our immense gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of a Viksit Bharat has inspired many groups to join the path of peace and progress.”