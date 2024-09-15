Assam CM Engages Officials for Smooth Rollout of Orunodoi 3.0, NFSA

CM Sarma also stressed the state's commitment to development in newly created constituencies, acknowledging that while the constituencies have changed since the last parliamentary election, the same legislators now serve across multiple constituencies. He added that the Orunodoi scheme will be linked with Aadhaar, and only those holding ration cards will be eligible for Orunodoi 3.0 benefits.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that polling booths would serve as operational units for the scheme’s rollout.