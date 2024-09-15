Assam CM Engages Officials for Smooth Rollout of Orunodoi 3.0, NFSA

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all MPs from the state, his cabinet members, and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of every district to provide valuable input to ensure the smooth implementation of Orunodoi 3.0 and the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
In a video conference with MPs, MLAs, and DCs on Saturday, CM Sarma discussed preparations for the launch of Orunodoi 3.0 and the NFSA across Assam, scheduled for September 19, 2024.
Emphasising the need to raise awareness among potential beneficiaries, the Chief Minister instructed DCs to hold meetings in each constituency ahead of the central launch of Orunodoi 3.0 in Dispur. The 'Orunodoi' scheme, first launched on October 2, 2020, aims to provide financial aid to over 24 lakh economically disadvantaged households in Assam, a government release said. Women, as primary caretakers, have been designated as the scheme's beneficiaries. Under Orunodoi, Rs 1,000 is transferred monthly to the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
CM Sarma also stressed the state's commitment to development in newly created constituencies, acknowledging that while the constituencies have changed since the last parliamentary election, the same legislators now serve across multiple constituencies. He added that the Orunodoi scheme will be linked with Aadhaar, and only those holding ration cards will be eligible for Orunodoi 3.0 benefits.
Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that polling booths would serve as operational units for the scheme’s rollout.
Further, the income limit for obtaining a ration card will be set at Rs 4 lakh annually, while Orunodoi eligibility will be capped at an annual income of Rs 2 lakh.
CM Sarma also directed the formation of District Level Surveillance Committees, led by DCs, and urged guardian ministers to offer their recommendations to enhance the process. He further encouraged the use of local languages to raise awareness about both the Orunodoi scheme and NFSA initiatives.