Assam Govt Unveils Orunodoi 3.0 & Ration Card Drive | Key Details Inside

The Assam Cabinet has unveiled two significant social welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of residents across the state.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced these initiatives during a press briefing on Friday.
The first initiative, Orunodoi 3.0, will expand the program by enrolling approximately 1,260,000 new beneficiaries.
CM Sarma detailed the rollout plan, “On September 19, we will launch Orunodoi 3.0, which will include around 10,000 new beneficiaries across Assam’s 126 constituencies. The exact number of new beneficiaries per constituency may vary slightly, but we aim to cover approximately 500 more or fewer per constituency. This initiative will also involve a review and survey of existing beneficiaries.”
The Chief Minister emphasized the extensive reach of the program, “There will be 126 meetings held across the constituencies, with our ministers, MLAs, and even opposition legislators participating. In Guwahati, I will personally address the press to explain the scheme in detail,” He added.
The second major announcement involves issuing new ration cards to 17 Lakh individuals. “Having a ration card is essential to accessing Orunodoi benefits,” Chief Minister Sarma explained. “Many eligible individuals currently lack ration cards, which disqualifies them from receiving these benefits. To address this, we will start issuing new ration cards to 17 lakh people from September 19.”
The Chief Minister outlined the timeline and objectives: “We aim to start the application process for Orunodoi 3.0 and ration cards on September 19 and complete the beneficiary selection and disbursement of the first installment by January 10, 2025.”
These initiatives reflect the Assam government’s commitment to enhancing social welfare and ensuring broader access to essential benefits for the state’s residents.