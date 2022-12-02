Assam CM Provides Ex-Gratia to Guwahati House Fire Victims

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met the families whose residences were burnt down to ashes in the massive fire in Guwahati’s Pandu.

Taking stock of the situation at Pandu, CM Sarma announced financial assistance and supply of essential goods to 15 families who were victims of the unfortunate incident.

The chief minister released a compensation of Rs 10,000 each for each family. He also distributed food and other essential commodities to the families.

It may be mentioned that, at least eight houses were reduced to ashes in Pandu after a massive fire broke out at a residential area on Thursday morning.

Sources said that four cylinders also exploded as a result of the fire. Fortunately, no casualty or injury was reported.

Properties worth lakhs were destroyed in the massive fire.