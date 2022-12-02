Assam Govt Recruits Five New Commando Battalions To Strengthen Security

In a bid to strengthen state’s security, the Assam government on Friday has taken a pivotal step to recruit five newly raised commando battalions.

These new Assam Police commandos will be trained by the Indian Army at seven different locations in the state.

The inaugural ceremony of Assam Police training is being held at Narangi Cantt in Guwahati today.

The programme was attended by senior army officials along with Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Around 3,000 personnel among the five new commando battalions will be trained during the programme, Mahanta informed in the ceremony.

While three of them will be enforced for anti-terrorism operations, two of them will be deployed to maintain general law and order, the DGP further said.