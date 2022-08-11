Assam CM Flags off 83 Basic Life Support Ambulances

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off 83 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances at a program held at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday.

The ambulances were flagged off under Mrityunjoy 108 services.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta was also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Sarma said that the Mrityunjoy 108 service was started in the year 2008 with an aim to cater to the services of the people.

He said, “We started the 108 ambulance service in 2008. Till now, a total of 800 ambulances have been providing the service to people of Assam. Moreover around 19 lakh pregnant women have availed 108 facilities till date.”

Sarma further said, “These ambulances will be beneficial for patients in rural and urban areas of Assam and aid in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the State.”

“The induction of additional 150 ambulances will further augment this service. To improve upon key health parameters like lowering IMR or MMR, it's important to adopt localised strategies in terms of bolstering facilities,” Sarma added.