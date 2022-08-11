Assam CM to Felicitate CWG Gold Medalist Nayanmoni Saikia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will felicitate Commonwealth Games, 2022 Gold medalist Nayanmoni Saikia at the Janata Bhavan at 2.30pm on Thursday.

Nayanmoni Saikia reached Guwahati earlier today, after making the historic win by bagging two Gold medals in Lawn Bowls in CWG, 2022.

Later, at 4pm Lawn Bowl Association will also felicitate the CWG medalist.

The Assam Forest Department where the gold medalist is currently employed as Constable welcomed her at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI).

Earlier, the department took the decision of promoting Nayanmoni as DSP of Assam.

Nayanmoni was born into a middle-class family in Golaghat. She was always passionate about sports and she started her career in sports through weightlifting. However, due to leg injury and deteriorating performance she chose Lawn Bowls because this sport was a game without injuries.

The Assam athlete first bagged the gold medal in four-team lawn bowls event and the second gold medal at pair event of lawn bowl.