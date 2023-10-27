Assam CM Flags Off Amrit Kalash Yatra From Guwahati to Delhi

As part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” programme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra from Guwahati early on Friday.
The Chief Minister arrived at the Guwahati Railway Station at around 5:45 am, reports said. He then flagged off the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express transporting a total of 270 urns filled with soil.
Notably, the Amrit Kalash Yatra started in Assam on September 20, this year. As part of the Yatra, soil was collected from households of all villages and municipal wards of Assam and mixed together and put into urns in Guwahati.
The urns are slated to reach New Delhi on Saturday to pay tribute to the martyrs of the struggle for independence of the country. The purpose of the yatra is to remember the martyrs and follow the path shown by them.
According to information, a total of 540 urns were stored at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. From these, 270 were sent to Delhi today, and an equal number of urns will be taken to Assam’s Gohpur later to be used in the foundation stone laying of the state’s proposed largest university.
The Amrit Kalash Yatra is part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh programme, which is in sync with the celebrations of Amrit Mohotsav.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed people of each state to be a part of the Amrit Kalah Yatra. The soil collected would be used in the establishment of the Amrit Udyan.