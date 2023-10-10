3 Assam Congress Leaders Suspended For Taking Part In Amrit Kalash Yatra

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday decided to suspend three party leaders for taking part in the "BJP Government-sponsored political programme Amrit Kalash Yatra".
The Goalpara East MLA A K Rasheed Alam, Matia block Congress president Aynul Hoque Choudhury and Goalpara Mahila Congress president Afruza Begum were suspended by the party.
In an official order, the party mentioned, "As per news aired on electronic media by Goalpara East MLA, Shri A K Rasheed Alam, Matia Block Congress President under Goalpara DCC Shri Aynul Hoque Choudhury and Goalpara district Mahila Congress President Smt. Afruza Begum took part in the BJP Government-sponsored political programme "Amrit Kalash Yatra"."
Citing reasons for the Congress not taking part in the Amrit Kalash Yatra, the order mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had publicly called for burning the official residence of Sonia Gandhi the way Lanka was burnt.
Moreover, the letter also called out the Assam CM for questioning the DNA of Rahul Gandhi and the party of playing dirty politics to remove him from Lok Sabha, highlighting the reasons for Congress not taking part in the program.
The order further mentioned, "By taking part in this Government-sponsored PR programme, you both have caused huge damage to the Party and disillusioned lakhs of Party workers."
"Therefore, as directed by Hon'ble President Assam PCC Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah, Matia BCC President Shri Aynul Hoque Choudhury and Goalpara District Mahila Congress President Smt. Afruza Begum are suspended from the congress Party with immediate effect," it added.
It may be noted that earlier in the day, reports emerged that Assam Congress is set to take action against one of its legislators for alleged treachery.
According to the reports, Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam stood to face disciplinary actions following his comments against APCC chief Bhupen Borah.
This came after the Congress MLA from Goalpara East in Assam had made some comments which went against the party's chief in the state.
Rasheed Alam had allegedly criticised Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah on camera. Undermining the role of the APCC chief, Alam had, while addressing reporters, said that Bhupen Borah was not all-important.
Furthermore, he also went on to call into question the role of working president Rana Goswami.