Assam CM Takes Stock of Cycle Factory, Bharalumukh Flyover Constructions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction of the Cycle Factory and Bharalumukh flyovers in Guwahati, expressing satisfaction with the pace of work at both sites. He was accompanied by Union Minister Pabitra Margherita during the visit.

The inspection comes shortly after the inauguration of the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, which was dedicated to the people earlier in the day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Assam.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the Cycle Factory flyover is expected to be opened to the public ahead of Bohag Bihu, while the Bharalumukh flyover is likely to be made operational by March 10. “Today, along with Pabitra Margherita, I visited the Cycle Factory and Bharalumukh flyovers to review the progress of construction. We aim to open the Cycle Factory flyover before Bohag Bihu and the Bharalumukh flyover by March 10,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the expected opening dates may coincide with the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. As a result, no formal inauguration ceremonies are likely to be held. “The Model Code of Conduct may come into force before the elections. Therefore, we will open the flyovers for public use without organising any formal event. Given the current pace of construction, we are confident of making them operational before Bihu,” Sarma added.

The Y-shaped Bharalumukh flyover is being constructed to decongest the busy Bharalumukh junction. The project, estimated to cost Rs 99 crore, has resulted in the permanent closure of Railway Gate No. 9, with alternative routes provided for commuters.

Meanwhile, the Cycle Factory flyover, being built along the Guwahati-Garbhanga Road from Birubari Tiniali to Lal Ganesh Market, is a three-lane structure stretching approximately 2.84 kilometres. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 376 crore, is aimed at significantly easing traffic congestion in the area.

Both projects form part of the state government’s broader push to improve urban infrastructure and streamline traffic movement in Guwahati.

