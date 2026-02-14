PM Modi Inaugurates Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu over the Brahmaputra, giving a major boost to connectivity in Guwahati.

The six-lane bridge, built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore, links Guwahati with North Guwahati and is expected to significantly ease traffic movement between the two sides of the river. With the opening of the bridge, travel time between the two areas is set to come down to nearly seven minutes.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister attended a grand air display by the Indian Air Force at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh. Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets were among the aircraft that took part in the show, drawing applause from the audience.

PM Modi was welcomed in Dibrugarh by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The newly developed Emergency Landing Facility is the first such infrastructure in the Northeast. Built in coordination with the Indian Air Force, it is meant to support aircraft landings during emergencies and natural disasters. The facility can handle both fighter jets and large transport aircraft, strengthening the region’s preparedness for crisis situations.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate and flag off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore aimed at improving connectivity, digital services, higher education and urban mobility across the Northeast.

