Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Kamakhya Temple

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Maa Kamakhya Temple. The chief minister visited the temple to seek blessings after the main door of the temple reopened on Monday morning.

The chief minister visited the temple amid tight security. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Bora, DC Pallav Gopal Jha also reached the temple premises to monitor the situation ahead of the CM's visit.

The temple door was closed for VIP and VVIP on June 26 and 27. The temple reopened for common public on June 26.

On Tuesday, Assam ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Malla Baruah visited the temple atop the Nilachal Hills to seek blessings from the Goddess.