Assam CM Hoist Tricolor in Guwahati's Khanapara on I-Day

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the tricolor at Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, Kamrup (Metro) DC Pallav Gopal Jha, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, and other dignitaries.
Earlier today, the chief minister took to Twitter to extend his greetings on this day. He said, "On this Independence Day, let's stand together in pride, unity, and gratitude for the freedom we cherish. May our nation's journey ahead be filled with progress, peace, and prosperity for all. "