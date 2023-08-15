PM Modi Hoist National Flag at Red Fort on I-Day

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning hoisted the national flag on the iconic Red Fort.
After hoisting the flag, the prime minister addressed the nation.
Before hoisting the tricolor, PM Modi visited Rajghat in New Delhi and paid tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.
As many as 1,800 people from various walks of life were invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today.
The special invitees include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 villages, 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mandtri Kaushal Vikash Yojana, 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.
Earlier today, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wished the citizens of India. He wrote, "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!"