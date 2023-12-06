Assam CM Holds Meeting with DCs; Reviews Various Govt Schemes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a review meeting with District Commissioners of the state at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati late on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister took stock of the implementation of various schemes of the state government including including the Mission Basundhara 2.0 was discussed in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, along with Additional Chief Secretaries Ravi Kota, Samir Kumar Sinha, and Biswaranjan Samal, along with several other senior officials, reports said.
CM Sarma also took stock of the preparation of ration cards for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and also discussed the ongoing Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram programmes in the district.
In addition to this, talks were held about the necessary steps to be taken in order to prevent the fraudulent manipulation of land documents that was recently exposed in the Kamrup Metropolitan district during an investigation conducted by the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.
Chief Minister Sarma further instructed the DCs to see that necessary works related to Mission Basundhara 2.0 are completed at the earliest so that beneficiaries of the same can be provided with legal land documents such as patta at the earliest possible time.
He requested the District Commissioners to speed up the process of creating ration cards for the extra 4 million recipients who have been included in the State under the National Food Security Act.
Additionally, there were also talks about the discovery of fraudulent land sale documents and changes in ownership records that came to light in the Kamrup Metropolitan district. The CM asked the DCs to keep a close watch on the happenings and activities in their offices, especially that of the Sub-Registrar and Deputy-Registrar offices under their jurisdiction.
CM Sarma also took stock of the ongoing Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram events being organised in the districts that will subsequently be held at the state level. He requested the District Commissioners to ensure that the participants receive the required assistance, particularly in case of any injuries, while they take part.