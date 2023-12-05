NCRB Data Shows Crime Down By 50% In Assam; CM, DGP Respond

According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there has been a drastic reduction in crimes in Assam with the number of reported cases going down by 50 per cent.
Sharing a graphical representation of the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that crime in Assam has reduced by nearly 50 per cent since 2021.
The Assam CM attributed this to fast and transparent recruitment to the police force, zero tolerance to corruption and investment in SMART policing.
Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "The latest NCRB report suggests overall crime in Assam has reduced by nearly 50% since 2021. Our efforts in transparent recruitment and investments in SMART policing is bearing fruit. We will not rest till Assam is crime-free."
Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh also commended everyone involved for their hard work in helping bring crime down in the state.
He wrote on X, "My gratitude to the entire @assampolice family from Constables upwards, including our associates from HomeGuards, VDPs and Nagrik Samitis for rising to the expectations of the people of Assam to give them a safer state. Without your constant hard work, this would have remained a pipe dream. Special mention of our families who’ve stood like a rock behind us. However, we’ve a long road ahead and together we shall. God bless Assam."
According to the data, crime rate in Assam (per lakh population) came down from 341 in 2021 to 194.2 in 2022.
With continued efforts to curb the drugs menace and bring down crimes against women and children, while also acting swiftly against any form of corruption has contributed greatly to the achievement.